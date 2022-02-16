IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada 04:49
Team USA is going for gold Wednesday, as the women’s hockey team prepares for a gold-medal rematch against Canada. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb meets three of the players: Maddie Rooney, Hilary Knight and Abby Roque.
Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada 04:49