US Women’s Hockey off to a strong start in 2022 Winter Olympics

Every four years, Team Canada is the team to beat in the Winter Games but after the U.S. Women’s Hockey team beat Canada in the Pyeongchang final, all eyes are on the U.S. team at the Beijing Winter Olympics. While both teams are expected to make it to this year’s final, the preliminary round game could be a preview of the gold medal match. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for Weekend TODAY. Feb. 5, 2022