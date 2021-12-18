IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
US will have less snow for Christmas than in 1980s

A "White Christmas" is more of a dream than a reliable reality in much of the country. A look at the past 40 years of snow measurements on Christmas Day shows less of the country will likely have snow on the holiday than in the 1980s. Snow that does fall on Dec. 25 also has not measured up to past depths.Dec. 18, 2021

