US warns Russia may invade Ukraine at any moment

The U.S. State Department has ordered most of its employees to leave Ukraine amid fears of a possible Russian invasion of the country. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has urged everyone to remain calm, saying that the country’s military stands ready to respond any possible Russian attack. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports from Kyiv in Ukraine for Weekend TODAY. Feb. 12, 2022
