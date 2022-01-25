US troops on ‘heightened alert’ for possible deployment in Ukraine
01:59
The dangerous and escalating actions of Vladimir Putin along Ukraine’s border could send thousands of American troops overseas. Pressure is building as Putin defies demands to pull back and now 8,500 U.S. soldiers are ready to be sent to Europe. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Jan. 25, 2022
