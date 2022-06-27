IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • All eyes on Serena Williams as tennis star returns to Wimbledon

    02:12

  • Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Jubilee

    00:22

  • Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit

    00:31

  • Some protests turn violent in wake of abortion ruling

    02:04

  • 'Top Gun,' 'Elvis' tie for top spot after busy weekend at box office

    01:34

  • Travel troubles ramp up ahead of busy holiday weekend

    03:26

  • Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning

    02:49

  • Heat advisories remain in place along West Coast

    01:03

  • Colombian bullring stands collapse, killing 4 and injuring hundreds

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    US to send advanced missile defense system to Ukraine

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Costco issues recall of solar-powered umbrellas due to fire risk

    00:25

  • Rudy Giuliani allegedly slapped by supermarket employee in NYC

    00:21

  • What impact will abortion ruling have on the midterm elections?

    02:45

  • Contraception, birth control in spotlight after abortion decision

    02:16

  • Fallout grows over controversial Supreme Court abortion decision

    02:42

  • What legal protections could be next?

    04:02

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling

    03:22

  • Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

    02:01

  • Joe Fryer named ‘Journalist of the Year’ by LGBTQ news organization

    00:29

  • Taylor Swift, Lizzo speak out after SCOTUS’ abortion decision

    01:13

TODAY

US to send advanced missile defense system to Ukraine

02:34

The Biden administration announced plans at the G7 Summit to provide Ukrainian forces with an advanced missile defense system. It comes after Russia carried out the most intense bombing campaign in Ukraine in weeks, including new strikes on the capitol of Kyiv. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.June 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    All eyes on Serena Williams as tennis star returns to Wimbledon

    02:12

  • Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Jubilee

    00:22

  • Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit

    00:31

  • Some protests turn violent in wake of abortion ruling

    02:04

  • 'Top Gun,' 'Elvis' tie for top spot after busy weekend at box office

    01:34

  • Travel troubles ramp up ahead of busy holiday weekend

    03:26

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All