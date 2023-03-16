IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

US threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

02:03

The Biden administration is increasing pressure on TikTok, demanding its Chinese parent company sell its stake in the app or face serious consequences. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.March 16, 2023

