In a huge upset, a teen from Alaska, Lydia Jacoby, won the 100-meter breaststroke to become the first American woman to get a gold medal at the Olympics. Joining TODAY in Tokyo, the 17-year-old says, “it’s just incredible to come out of the water and see my name on the scoreboard.” She adds that “it meant a lot” to be congratulated by her teammate Lily King, whom she upset to win the gold.