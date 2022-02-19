IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    US Surgeon General and family test positive for COVID-19

    00:22
  • UP NEXT

    Parents struggle amid baby formula shortage and recall

    03:51

  • States across US prepare to end mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop nationwide

    02:05

  • Watch Al Roker walk the runway for prostate cancer foundation

    01:03

  • Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death investigation

    02:42

  • Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in

    03:21

  • Train like a champion with Bob Harper’s Olympic-themed workout challenge

    03:49

  • First woman cured of HIV after breakthrough stem cell transplant

    00:22

  • CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week

    01:59

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak

    02:10

  • Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back

    02:22

  • TikTok star Ajani Huff teaches Hoda, Jenna and special guests an original dance

    03:59

  • Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 5

    00:34

  • Signs to look for after head trauma, according to a doctor

    02:45

  • More states ending mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop

    02:15

  • World surpasses 400 million COVID-19 cases

    00:29

  • Figure skater Vincent Zhou shares 'mixed bag of emotions' after positive COVID-19 test

    03:47

  • 4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools

    00:23

  • Train like an Olympian with this at-home workout

    05:09

  • 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Opening ceremony wraps up as the competition begins

    02:21

TODAY

US Surgeon General and family test positive for COVID-19

00:22

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has announced that he and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus. Murthy, his wife and two children all have mild symptoms.Feb. 19, 2022

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tests positive for COVID-19

  • Now Playing

    US Surgeon General and family test positive for COVID-19

    00:22
  • UP NEXT

    Parents struggle amid baby formula shortage and recall

    03:51

  • States across US prepare to end mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop nationwide

    02:05

  • Watch Al Roker walk the runway for prostate cancer foundation

    01:03

  • Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death investigation

    02:42

  • Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in

    03:21

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All