    US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreak

US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreak

The United States is stepping up efforts to address the escalating monkeypox outbreak as the number of cases reach 700. The Department of Health and Human Services announced it will distribute 144,000 more doses of the vaccine starting on Monday.July 8, 2022

Some patients mistake early monkeypox symptoms for jet lag, says PA treating cases

    US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreak

