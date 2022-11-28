IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

US soccer erases emblem from Iran flag in support of human rights

01:44

The U.S. Soccer Federation’s social media accounts briefly erased the Islamic Republic emblem from the Iran national flag in a show of support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights. The demonstration comes ahead of the Qatar World Cup match between Team USA and Iran. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY.Nov. 28, 2022

