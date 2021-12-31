US shatters record for new COVID-19 cases, impacting New Year’s Eve plans

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

As the countdown to 2022 continues, the omicron variant is fueling new COVID-19 infections at a rapid pace, with nearly two million new cases in a week. The FDA is set to approve Pfizer booster shots for children aged 5 to 12 as early as next week as pediatric hospitalizations jumped more than 50% in the last four weeks. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Times Square in New York City.Dec. 31, 2021

