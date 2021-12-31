US shatters record for new COVID-19 cases, impacting New Year’s Eve plans
02:17
As the countdown to 2022 continues, the omicron variant is fueling new COVID-19 infections at a rapid pace, with nearly two million new cases in a week. The FDA is set to approve Pfizer booster shots for children aged 5 to 12 as early as next week as pediatric hospitalizations jumped more than 50% in the last four weeks. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Times Square in New York City.Dec. 31, 2021
