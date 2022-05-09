IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

    US Senate expected to vote on bill to codify abortion rights into law

TODAY

US Senate expected to vote on bill to codify abortion rights into law

02:06

Protests over abortion rights are intensifying, with sit-ins staged at the homes of several Supreme Court justices over the weekend. Senate Democrats are moving to vote on a bill that would codify abortion rights into law, but it’s facing an uphill battle. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.May 9, 2022

