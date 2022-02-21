US security advisor on Ukraine-Russia tensions: ‘We’re prepared either way’
Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s National Security Advisor, joins TODAY live to shed light on the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. He discusses the latest efforts for diplomacy to settle this peacefully but says the U.S. is also "prepared to respond decisively if Russia moves on Ukraine," adding: “if Russia chooses to move against any NATO country… they will be met with the full force of American and allied might”Feb. 21, 2022
