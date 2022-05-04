IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

US says Russia is ‘wrongfully detaining’ WNBA star Brittney Griner

02:05

U.S. officials are officially concluding that Brittney Griner is being “wrongfully detained” in Russia. This indicates more aggressive steps could be taken to free the WNBA star. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.May 4, 2022

