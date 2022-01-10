US, Russia to meet amid tensions over troop buildup along Ukraine border
Soldiers in Ukraine continue to dig new trenches with roughly 100,000 Russian troops near their border. Sec. of State Antony Blinken says he doesn’t expect any breakthroughs ahead of key talks between the United States and Russia. In order to de-escalate and convince Russia to pull back, the U.S. says they are willing to make concessions, including not deploying offensive missiles in Ukraine and broader missile control agreements across Europe. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Opytne, Ukraine.Jan. 10, 2022
