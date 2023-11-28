Savannah Guthrie reveals new faith book ‘Mostly What God Does’
Jimmy Carter expected to attend wife Rosalynn's tribute service
In a rare public appearance, former President Jimmy Carter is expected to attend a tribute service for his wife, former first lady and humanitarian Rosalynn Carter. President Biden, former President Clinton and every living former first lady will also join the final farewell. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Nov. 28, 2023
