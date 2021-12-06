IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo also accused of sexual harassment 02:13 Kennedy Center Honors spotlight Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, more 00:53 Indonesia volcano erupts: At least 15 dead, dozens missing 00:27 Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather 02:43 Jussie Smollett expected to take stand in his own defense Monday 00:20 Concerns rise that Russia could invade Ukraine 01:27 US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing 01:51 Omicron variant now reported in at least 16 states 02:39 Bob Dole ‘embodied sacrifice,’ says presidential historian 03:06 Nation mourns Bob Dole: Senator, presidential candidate, war hero 03:34 Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters 02:04 Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic 03:39 Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz 08:12 Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99 00:47 Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions 04:50 CNN fires Chris Cuomo during investigation on how he helped his brother 01:34 Parents of Michigan school shooter face involuntary manslaughter charges 00:39 Omicron variant is forcing Biden to put focus on COVID-19, Chuck Todd says 02:09 Biden announces plans to combat omicron variant 01:34 Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions begin 02:10 US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing 01:51
Breaking overnight, NBC News has learned that the Biden administration is expected this week to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics. NBC chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.
Dec. 6, 2021 Read More Fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo also accused of sexual harassment 02:13 Kennedy Center Honors spotlight Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, more 00:53 Indonesia volcano erupts: At least 15 dead, dozens missing 00:27 Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather 02:43 Jussie Smollett expected to take stand in his own defense Monday 00:20 Concerns rise that Russia could invade Ukraine 01:27