US military Osprey crashes off coast of Japan, killing at least 1
01:27
At least one person was killed Wednesday after a U.S. military Osprey carrying six crew members plunged into the sea off the coast of Japan. The search for survivors is underway. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Nov. 29, 2023
US military Osprey crashes off coast of Japan, killing at least 1
01:27
