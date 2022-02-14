IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    US orders most embassy staff to leave Ukraine amid tensions with Russia

TODAY

US orders most embassy staff to leave Ukraine amid tensions with Russia

03:11

Russia continues to build up troops and weapons along Ukraine’s borders, surrounding the country it considers part of its homeland. World leaders continue efforts at diplomacy as the world watches to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade during the final days of the Winter Olympics. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Feb. 14, 2022

