IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob 04:37 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will' 00:55 Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announce 3 new missions to space with SpaceX 02:51 Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate 03:05 Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test 02:46 Ivan Reitman, filmmaker behind 'Ghostbusters' and 'Animal House,' dies at 75 00:46 Ambassador Bridge between US and Canada reopens after vaccine mandate protests 00:27 Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-19 00:21 Coast-to-coast system expected to bring rain, snow and wind this week 00:51
Now Playing
US orders most embassy staff to leave Ukraine amid tensions with Russia 03:11
UP NEXT
Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth on winning Super Bowl, playing against former team 04:45 Get a sneak peek at Super Bowl 56 championship ring 03:30 Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 00:56 NASA’s James Webb Telescope snaps first selfie from orbit 00:39 Sea lion returned to ocean after getting rescued from busy San Diego freeway 00:35 9 Phoenix police officers recovering after ambush 00:28 Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win 02:34 Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 5 00:34 Canadian truckers resist orders to end blockade at border crossing 02:02 US warns Russia may invade Ukraine at any moment 02:01 US orders most embassy staff to leave Ukraine amid tensions with Russia 03:11
Russia continues to build up troops and weapons along Ukraine’s borders, surrounding the country it considers part of its homeland. World leaders continue efforts at diplomacy as the world watches to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade during the final days of the Winter Olympics. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.
Feb. 14, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob 04:37 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will' 00:55 Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announce 3 new missions to space with SpaceX 02:51 Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate 03:05 Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test 02:46 Ivan Reitman, filmmaker behind 'Ghostbusters' and 'Animal House,' dies at 75 00:46