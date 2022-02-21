US officials say Putin has already given order for troops to invade Ukraine
02:28
Share this -
copied
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to discuss the situation in Ukraine at an upcoming summit, but only if Russia does not invade Ukraine in the meantime. The announcement comes after the U.S. received intelligence showing that Russian military officials were given orders to move forward with an invasion. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Feb. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl
02:30
What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?
03:38
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis
02:23
Bernie Madoff’s sister found dead in apparent murder-suicide
00:29
Health officials warn against prematurely ending mask mandates