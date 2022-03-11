IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    North Korea latests tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials

North Korea latests tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials

U.S. intelligence agencies say they now believe that North Korea’s latest two missile launches were actually secret tests of a new “intercontinental ballistic missile system.” A senior administration official calls the recent tests, “a serious escalation.” In response, the U.S. has stepped up surveillance activities in the region and enacted “enhanced readiness” for its missile defense forces.March 11, 2022

