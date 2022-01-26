US military supplies arrive in Ukraine

The United States and its European allies are bracing for a possible Russian military assault with the latest American shipment arriving in Ukraine with antitank missiles to help fend off an invasion. Even as Russia ramps up its military exercises near Ukraine’s border, Moscow is accusing the U.S. and its allies of escalating tensions. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 26, 2022
