The House panel investigating the January 6th Capitol riot is looking into possible fake electors in the 2020 election, subpoenaing over a dozen people who the panel claims submitted false electoral college certificates declaring former President Trump the winner of states won by President Biden.Jan. 29, 2022
US House Committee subpoenas fake Trump electors
