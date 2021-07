Two U.S. gymnasts, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles, join TODAY’s Hoda Kotb live in Tokyo to talk about their teammates Suni Lee and Jade Carey stepping into the spotlight after Simone Biles’ unexpected withdrawal. “They seemed really confident going in,” McCallum says. Asked if she thinks Biles will compete again in Tokyo, Chiles says, “She’s just taking [it] day by day.”