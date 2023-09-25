Rock star: Sasha DiGiulian reflects on her journey as a rock climber
04:52
Why 'shoulder season' is the best time of year to travel and save
04:15
How Pittsburgh Steelers’ ‘Terrible Towel’ became good luck charm
06:30
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, shares update on the actor's condition
08:15
Flamingos in Wisconsin! Dozens flock to see the rare sight
00:30
NASA brings asteroid samples back to Earth for first time
00:31
Saltwater intrusion threatens drinking water in New Orleans area
01:48
Haley Van Voorhis on being first female non-kicker in NCAA football
05:13
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game
02:51
Tropical Storm Ophelia slams Northeast with floods, power outages
02:23
Latest surge of migrants at southern border overwhelms officials
01:51
Biden, Trump deadlocked in hypothetical rematch, latest poll shows
03:06
Now Playing
US government on brink of shutdown: Here's what's at stake
02:13
UP NEXT
Autoworkers strike continues as Biden set to join picket line
02:10
Writers Guild, Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike
02:46
Beyoncé & the ‘Beyhive’ help fan with cerebal palsy attend concert
01:34
Richard Branson on new climate change coalition, return to space
03:27
Bobby Schiffman, who pioneered R&B at Apollo Theater, dies at 94
02:15
Broadway understudy nearly misses big moment on ‘Aladdin’ stage
03:34
Meet the jazz guitarist still thrilling crowds at 96 years old
03:34
US government on brink of shutdown: Here's what's at stake
02:13
Copied
The clock is ticking to avoid a government shutdown with less than a week to go but while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims to have made progress in talks with his fellow Republicans, there is still no deal on the table. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Sept. 25, 2023
Rock star: Sasha DiGiulian reflects on her journey as a rock climber
04:52
Why 'shoulder season' is the best time of year to travel and save
04:15
How Pittsburgh Steelers’ ‘Terrible Towel’ became good luck charm
06:30
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, shares update on the actor's condition
08:15
Flamingos in Wisconsin! Dozens flock to see the rare sight
00:30
NASA brings asteroid samples back to Earth for first time
00:31
Saltwater intrusion threatens drinking water in New Orleans area
01:48
Haley Van Voorhis on being first female non-kicker in NCAA football
05:13
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game
02:51
Tropical Storm Ophelia slams Northeast with floods, power outages
02:23
Latest surge of migrants at southern border overwhelms officials
01:51
Biden, Trump deadlocked in hypothetical rematch, latest poll shows
03:06
Now Playing
US government on brink of shutdown: Here's what's at stake
02:13
UP NEXT
Autoworkers strike continues as Biden set to join picket line
02:10
Writers Guild, Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike
02:46
Beyoncé & the ‘Beyhive’ help fan with cerebal palsy attend concert
01:34
Richard Branson on new climate change coalition, return to space
03:27
Bobby Schiffman, who pioneered R&B at Apollo Theater, dies at 94
02:15
Broadway understudy nearly misses big moment on ‘Aladdin’ stage
03:34
Meet the jazz guitarist still thrilling crowds at 96 years old