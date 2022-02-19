IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

US gas prices could spike if Russia invades Ukraine, analyst says

02:26

Former CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine. Bash believes that an invasion by Russia is a ‘foregone conclusion’ and warned that the conflict could lead to ripple effects in the American economy.Feb. 19, 2022

