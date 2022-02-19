US gas prices could spike if Russia invades Ukraine, analyst says
Former CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine. Bash believes that an invasion by Russia is a ‘foregone conclusion’ and warned that the conflict could lead to ripple effects in the American economy.Feb. 19, 2022
