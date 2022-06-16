IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

  • Watch: Teen saves driver who accidentally plunged car into water

    01:37

  • Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?

    01:58

  • Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone

    02:40

  • Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over risk of rolling while parked

    00:27

  • Reagan shooter John Hinckley, Jr. free of all court oversight

    00:25

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump pressure campaign on Mike Pence

    02:21
  • Now Playing

    US forces capture senior ISIS leader captured during raid in Syria

    00:22
  • UP NEXT

    2 US veterans volunteering in Ukraine reported missing

    02:26

  • Extreme weather in Midwest impacts baby formula production

    03:20

  • How does raising interest rates tame surging inflation?

    02:10

  • Fed raises interest rate by .75%, biggest increase since 1994

    02:34

  • Meet a Wall Street trailblazer empowering women with their money

    04:25

  • Get a sneak peek: New 'Dateline' series examines victim’s last day

    04:54

  • Inside the generational shift of coming out LGBTQ+

    04:49

  • The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years ago

    03:25

  • Inflatable slide flips over, injuring several children

    01:55

  • NATO leaders to meet to discuss future strategy for Ukraine

    00:26

  • End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years

    01:50

  • World Health Organization calls emergency meeting on monkeypox

    01:58

TODAY

US forces capture senior ISIS leader captured during raid in Syria

00:22

Military officials say senior ISIS leader, Hani Ahmed Al-Kurdi, was captured during a raid in Northern Syria. Officials say no one was hurt during the operation.June 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Teen saves driver who accidentally plunged car into water

    01:37

  • Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?

    01:58

  • Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone

    02:40

  • Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over risk of rolling while parked

    00:27

  • Reagan shooter John Hinckley, Jr. free of all court oversight

    00:25

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All