9 million at risk for severe storms in the Plains01:11
Oklahoma lawmakers approve bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks02:05
How soon could the FDA approve Moderna shot for kids under 6?02:29
- Now Playing
Is a recession imminent with the US economy shrinking?02:13
- UP NEXT
US Marine veteran killed while fighting in Ukraine, reports say02:30
Parents' questions about the COVID-19 vaccine answered04:02
Teacher on mission to donate 1 million books, gets special surprise07:09
TODAY celebrates longtime employee Jerry Ullrich’s retirement03:28
A first-hand look at the effect the war is having on Ukrainian kids02:07
Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage, Jason Sudeikis responds02:11
'Ukraine is a slaughterhouse,' Amal Clooney tells United Nations02:27
Halyna Hutchins' husband slams release of police bodycam video02:41
$473 million Powerball ticket sold in Arizona00:46
Texas baseball team injured in charter bus accident00:18
Disney says Florida can't lift its special status until $1B debt is paid00:31
Chilly temps put 19 million under freeze alerts until Friday01:15
Judge blocks Biden from lifting pandemic restriction at US border00:29
Putin warns of ‘lightning fast’ response to foreign interference02:10
Trevor Reed's parents speak out on their son's release from Russia02:33
Moderna seeks emergency use for vaccine for kids under 503:57
9 million at risk for severe storms in the Plains01:11
Oklahoma lawmakers approve bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks02:05
How soon could the FDA approve Moderna shot for kids under 6?02:29
- Now Playing
Is a recession imminent with the US economy shrinking?02:13
- UP NEXT
US Marine veteran killed while fighting in Ukraine, reports say02:30
Parents' questions about the COVID-19 vaccine answered04:02
Play All