TODAY

North Korea launches its 6th missile in 12 days, escalating tensions

02:12

North Korea fired another two missiles into the sea after the American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group moved into waters around the Korean Peninsula. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Oct. 6, 2022

TODAY

