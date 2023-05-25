Jan. 6 rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk gets 4.5 years in prison
Ron DeSantis' campaign launch on Twitter plagued by tech glitches
US faces possible credit rating downgrade amid debt limit crisis
Legendary performer Tina Turner dies at 83 after illness
How to maximize your savings this summer | Consumer Confidential
Bruce Lee's daughter talks father's impact on Asian representation
Damar Hamlin seen practicing for first time since cardiac arrest
Netflix starts US crackdown on password sharing
Russian court extends pre-trial detention of Evan Gershkovich
Airlines prepare customer service ahead Memorial Day travel rush
Uvalde mourns on 1st anniversary of Robb elementary shooting
New details emerge on driver who crashed truck near White House
US debt ceiling talks hit 'speed bump' as deadline fast approaches
What Ron DeSantis' 2024 announcement on Twitter will look like
DeSantis to announce presidential bid in Twitter talk with Elon Musk
What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks
Loretta Lynn's daughters share stories for first time since her death
Rick Hoyt, Boston Marathon legend with cerebral palsy, dies at 61
Adobe unveils new AI features in Photoshop: Get a first look
United Airlines CEO talks airfares, delays, passenger compensation
US faces possible credit rating downgrade amid debt limit crisis
The race to avoid a government default is less than a week away and the two sides negotiating the nation's debt limit remain far apart. Meanwhile a top U.S. rating agency is threatening to lower the nation’s “perfect” triple-A credit rating, a move that would lead Americans to pay even more on cars, home and credit cards loans. NBC’s Kristen Welker and Brian Cheung weigh in on TODAY.May 25, 2023
