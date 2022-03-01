US couple fighting to get newborn twins out of Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A Georgia couple is trying to be united with their newborn twins. The premature babies were born half a world away on Friday to a surrogate in Kyiv and are now stuck in Ukraine. NBC’s Jessie Kirsch reports for TODAY.
March 1, 2022
