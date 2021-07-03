US continues quiet withdrawal from Afghanistan

US continues quiet withdrawal from Afghanistan03:35
The Pentagon says it will complete its pullout from Afghanistan by the end of August, ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline set by President Biden. The United States has committed to supporting Afghan forces financially after the withdrawal, but critics say the country runs the same risk of Iraq, which collapsed into anarchy and extremist rule after American troops completely pulled out. NBC’s Richard Engel reports from Kabul, and Monica Alba reports from the White House.