US congressional delegation to meet with Taiwan’s new president

A bipartisan congressional delegation has traveled to Taiwan to meet with its new president as China flexes its military muscles with drills off the island’s coast. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.May 27, 2024
