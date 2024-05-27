IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

US congressional delegation to meet with Taiwan's new president
May 27, 2024

US congressional delegation to meet with Taiwan's new president

02:27

A bipartisan congressional delegation has traveled to Taiwan to meet with its new president as China flexes its military muscles with drills off the island's coast. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.May 27, 2024

