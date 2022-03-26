US calls for tougher sanctions on North Korea after missile tests

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The U.S. is calling for tougher United Nations. sanctions on North Korea after the country claimed to launch its biggest intercontinental missile to date earlier this week. It’s the latest in a surge of weapons demonstrations experts say are aimed at forcing the U.S. to accept North Korea as a nuclear power.March 26, 2022

