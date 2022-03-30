US astronaut, Russian cosmonauts return to Earth amid Ukraine tensions
An American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two of his Russian counterparts have touched down in Kazakhstan after nearly a year on the international space station. Their return to Earth comes weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which prompted global condemnation and sanctions on Russia’s elites and businesses, including their high tech and aerospace industries. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.March 30, 2022
