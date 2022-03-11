US and West allies tighten hold around Putin

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle talks about President Biden’s decision to call for an end of Russia’s “most favored nation” status and how the United States and is allies have tightened the vice around Putin to do whatever they can to bring him to the table for his actions. Ruhle describes how the progress that was made over the last few decades to open things up between Russia and the West has disintegrated saying, “you are seeing it al disappear before our eyes.”
March 11, 2022
