US and UK accuse Russia of planning to topple Ukraine’s president

The U.S. and U.K. are now accusing Russia of planning to topple Ukraine’s democratically elected president and replacing him with a pro-Russian leader. Russia is standing on the brink of an invading neighboring Ukraine in a week when American diplomats met with Russian leaders in an attempt to stave off a war that could rope in the U.S. and it’s allies. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Sunday TODAY.
Jan. 23, 2022 Read More
