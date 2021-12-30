US and other countries shatter records in omicron surge
02:48
As COVID-19 cases surge around the world, there is confusion in the United States surrounding new quarantine guidelines released by the CDC earlier this week. Meanwhile, health officials are cautiously optimistic omicron may be less severe and lead to fewer hospitalizations than previous variants. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 30, 2021
