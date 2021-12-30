IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President Biden to speak with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine tensions

  • The new space race: What 2022 holds when it comes to space travel

  • Man hospitalized after tiger attack at Florida zoo

  • Powerball jackpot grows to $483M after no winner

  • Amazon responds after Alexa speaker allegedly tells child to do a dangerous challenge

  • Biden asks Supreme Court to rule on Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

  • New Year's Eve weather: Is rain in the forecast?

  • Travel plans remain in limbo due to severe weather and COVID complications

  • Mayor Bill De Blasio on scaled-back Times Square celebration

  • Omicron impacting New Year's Eve plans around the world

    US and other countries shatter records in omicron surge

    Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial

  • This high school coach is changing lives as well as winning games

  • Watch this baby hear her parents clearly for the first time

  • Time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statues is opened

  • Parents of girl shot dead by LAPD in dressing room call for justice

  • Will supply-chain issues get any better in 2022?

  • Looking back at John Madden’s life and legacy

  • Football coach and broadcaster John Madden dies at age 85

  • Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid remembered after his death at 82

TODAY

US and other countries shatter records in omicron surge

As COVID-19 cases surge around the world, there is confusion in the United States surrounding new quarantine guidelines released by the CDC earlier this week. Meanwhile, health officials are cautiously optimistic omicron may be less severe and lead to fewer hospitalizations than previous variants. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 30, 2021

