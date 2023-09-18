IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Five Americans held in Iran for years to be freed in prisoner swap

04:06

Five Americans imprisoned in Iran are expected to be freed in a delicate prisoner swap on Monday. In exchange, the Biden administration is releasing five Iranian prisoners and unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue under U.S. sanctions in South Korea. NBC’s Josh Lederman and Keir Simmons report for TODAY.Sept. 18, 2023

Five Americans held in Iran for years to be freed in prisoner swap

