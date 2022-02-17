IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
US accuses Russia of lying about troop pullback around Ukraine border 02:14
The White House and NATO say that Russia has added thousands of troops at the Russian-Ukraine border, while Russia continues to claim it has pulled back on its military presence there. New satellite images show Russian troops remain ready for attack. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Ukraine.
Feb. 17, 2022
