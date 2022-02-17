IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Is Wordle getting harder?

    03:48

  • US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games

    04:02

  • Police dash cam captures frightening car crash in Colorado

    00:22

  • Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

    02:38

  • Watch heartwarming display of sportsmanship on high school basketball team

    00:46

  • No-fly list for unruly passengers gets pushback from Republicans senators

    02:45

  • Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death investigation

    02:42

  • Search continues for woman who jumped overboard from Carnival cruise ship

    00:18

  • Florida House passes bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

    00:24

  • Hillary Clinton slams accusations of spying on Donald Trump as a ‘fake scandal’

    02:25

  • Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    US accuses Russia of lying about troop pullback around Ukraine border

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Winter storm packs a dangerous mix of snow, ice, and tornadoes

    01:36

  • Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics

    04:10

  • Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more

    03:20

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

    04:36

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49

TODAY

US accuses Russia of lying about troop pullback around Ukraine border

02:14

The White House and NATO say that Russia has added thousands of troops at the Russian-Ukraine border, while Russia continues to claim it has pulled back on its military presence there. New satellite images show Russian troops remain ready for attack. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Ukraine.Feb. 17, 2022

Europe is bracing for a possible huge influx of refugees if Russia attacks Ukraine

  • UP NEXT

    Is Wordle getting harder?

    03:48

  • US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games

    04:02

  • Police dash cam captures frightening car crash in Colorado

    00:22

  • Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

    02:38

  • Watch heartwarming display of sportsmanship on high school basketball team

    00:46

  • No-fly list for unruly passengers gets pushback from Republicans senators

    02:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All