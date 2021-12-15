UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines
With online sales expected to hit an all-time high and just 10 days to go before Christmas, pressure is on delivery services like UPS. The latest edition of TODAY’s Holiday Handbook takes Al Roker to Fairfield, Connecticut for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how UPS is getting packages on their way. Al even pitches in to deliver some in person!Dec. 15, 2021
UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines
