Upcoming movies and shows to watch in 2022, from the Olympics to 'Avatar 2'

2022 already has a full lineup of television shows and movies to add to your calendar. SiriusXM host Andrew Freund joins Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on TODAY to break down what to watch, including the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics in Beijing, “Top Gun: Maverick,” ”Avatar 2,” “Lightyear,” “The Gilded Age” and “The Gray Man.”Jan. 6, 2022