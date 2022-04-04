Up your meatless meal game with 3 hearty plant-based recipes | TODAY Table
Going meatless? The TODAY Table chefs have got you covered. First up, Priyanka Naik puts a spin on a fast-food favorite with spicy vegan tacos. Then, Elena Besser makes a gorgeously messy eggplant Parmesan sandwich. Finally, Kevin Curry makes a gluten-free noodle bowl packed with veggies and two types of protein.April 4, 2022
Up your meatless meal game with 3 hearty plant-based recipes | TODAY Table
