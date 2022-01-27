Unvaccinated patients are being denied organ transplants

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A Boston man is being denied a heart transplant because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s one of many stories playing out across the country as unvaccinated patients face off against transplant centers who say they’re trying to protect their patient’s health. NBC’s Dasha Burns reports for TODAY after speaking to the man’s mother.
