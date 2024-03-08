Girl showers boy with kisses after getting special gift
Daylight Saving Time debate comes back around — again
Tire from United flight falls off moments after takeoff
Congress set to vote on bill that could ban TikTok
James Crumbley made threats inside jail, officials say
President Biden delivers feisty State of the Union: See highlights
Cole Brauer sails into history with solo race around the world
Video shows United Airlines engine catch fire shortly after takeoff
Americans urged to leave Haiti as violence spirals out of control
Look, but don't touch: Blue dragons wash ashore in Texas
National Guard deployed to NYC subways amid spike in crimes
State of the Union preview: What to expect from Biden’s address
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivy signs IVF protections, shielding clinics
Full video: Nikki Haley suspends 2024 campaign, Trump responds
Nikki Haley exits presidential race, wishes Donald Trump 'well'
CNBC Changemakers: Learn about inspiring women in business
Cousins share inspiring journey to motherhood through surrogacy
Amazon, Walmart, Target: Are membership plans worth it?
Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs
Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches
Tire from United flight falls off moments after takeoff
00:37
A United Airlines flight departing San Francisco for Japan was forced to make an emergency landing after a tire fell off moments after takeoff. The plane landed without incident, but the tire did damage cars in an employee parking lot.March 8, 2024
