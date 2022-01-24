Unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas, from flower bundles to heart-shaped pizza
With Valentine’s Day three weeks away, Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto joins TODAY with gifts ideas for your special someone. Her list includes flowers that last up to two years, a coffee puck from Cometeer, a Belgian waffle gift box, heart-shaped pizza, experiences from Uncommon Goods, Smitten Mittens, a heart popper journal and custom puzzles.Jan. 24, 2022
