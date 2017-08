UN ambassador Nikki Haley: Sanctions ‘send a strong message’ to North Korea

Joining TODAY live in the studio, U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley says China joining in the new U.N. sanctions against North Korea helps “send a strong message and a united message” to the regime about its recent aggressive behavior. “Now we have gone directly after their hard currency,” she says, reducing North Korea’s ability to pay for ballistic missiles.