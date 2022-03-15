IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war 02:24
According to the United Nations, more than 1.5 million Ukrainian children have fled the country since the war began. Despite safety concerns, their teachers are doing everything they can to keep their classrooms running. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from Lyiv, Ukraine.
March 15, 2022
