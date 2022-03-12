Ukrainian refugees trying to get into US from Mexico border
01:06
Share this -
copied
More than 2.5 million Ukrainians have now fled the country amid the war with Russia. Now, some are stranded at the US-Mexico border, desperate to enter the US. President Biden has said the refugees will be welcomed despite a public health emergency directive restricting them. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Saturday TODAY. March 12, 2022
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say
00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv
02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west
04:23
Now Playing
Ukrainian refugees trying to get into US from Mexico border